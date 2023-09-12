Pakistan pick Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan as backups for injured Haris Rau, Naseem Shah

The Asia Cup 2023 is currently underway in Sri Lanka, and Pakistan’s campaign for the transcontinental event has been hampered by the absence of key pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah for the remaining matches.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board, the two will miss the upcoming game against the Lankan Lions on Thursday.

As the future of Haris and Naseem remains uncertain, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the addition of Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan to their squad late Monday.

The news comes after Haris and Shah were injured during the Super 4 match against India in Colombo. Haris was resting on Monday due to discomfort in his right flank, while Naseem’s shoulder was injured, and he even returned to the pavilion in the 49th over of Monday’s game.

The PCB, on the other hand, described it as a precautionary measure to ensure the players’ fitness and well-being ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup next month.

Meanwhile, injured players Haris and Naseem will continue to be monitored by the team’s medical panel, according to PCB, because team management will only request a replacement from the ACC technical committee if Naseem or Haris are ruled out for the next seven days.