Another Rape

In an ideal world, all children should enjoy the luxuries of carefree days and safe, secure nights. However, the harrowing realities of our repulsive society dictate that a police force be appreciated for arresting three men because they very conveniently picked up a minor, abused her to satiate their lust, blackmailed her by feeding on her agony and even forced her to abort the resultant pregnancy. That the state should be held constitutionally responsible for the lives, security and dignity of all children gets thrown out of the window just because the demons walking within us won’t let go.

According to data compiled by rights groups, at least 12 children were sexually abused every day in the first six months of this year. The heart-wrenching video of Fatima, a 10-year-old, as she writhed in unimaginable pain near the bedpost of her rapist is still etched fresh in the collective memory. But neither the government bodies are ready to do anything beyond lip service nor is our society willing to play its due part in placing the burden of shame where it actually belongs: on the shoulders of the rapists.

We have an emergency unfolding before us where rising incidents of sexual abuse against women and children routinely hit headlines. Between heated discussions in newsroom studios and hushed-hushed slandering of the victim’s character in the drawing rooms, they soon lose the attention of the masses and the perpetrators are free to haunt their next target.

Would the episodes ever stop, one wonders, but there is no answer to be found. At least, not until some will be found to tread towards a better tomorrow. As a society, we have to prioritise the protection and well-being of our children. As a functional country, it is our utmost responsibility to hold the feet of our representatives to the fire. A strengthened judiciary and a greater resolve by the police authorities are urgently needed to ensure that every child thrives and feels secure. *