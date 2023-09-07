Kapotaqkhy Chanchala — from Miss Pakistan Universal to Miss Earth 2023

Dr Kapotaqkhy Chanchala who was crowned Miss Pakistan Universal 2023 a few months ago and subsequently represented Pakistan in the Miss World Tourism 2023 contest held in Sri Lanka, is now on her way to unfurl the Pakistani flag in Vietnam.

Spanning from July 20 to 30, Dr Chanchala immersed herself in a series of tourism-related activities alongside participants from 40 countries, all aimed at promoting Sri Lanka on a global scale.

From gracing the ramp in exquisite Sri Lankan designer ensembles to exploring the vibrant cities of Colombo, Kandy and others, she dedicated herself to the cause of advancing Sri Lanka’s tourism sector.

The Pakistani beauty queen now sets her sights on Vietnam, where she will represent Pakistan in the illustrious Miss Earth 2023 pageant, the third-largest pageant worldwide.

From among the bunch of Pakistani title holders, Dr Chanchala has been selected to accomplish the task and she is confident of doing justice to her selection.

Her confidence presents its own unique challenges, as Miss Earth necessitates each delegate to create seven videos highlighting their commitment to environmental conservation and the protection of our planet.

The Miss Earth Pageant stands as a remarkable international environmental event, harnessing the influence of the beauty pageant entertainment industry to effectively propagate environmental awareness.

Recognising the widespread admiration and aspiration associated with beauty queens, Carousel Productions envisioned beauty queens as potent advocates for noble causes.

To bring this vision to life, the firm inaugurated the Miss Earth Beauty Pageant in 2001.

This unique beauty event was conceived with a clear purpose – to actively engage its contestants and victors in championing environmental preservation and safeguarding planet Earth.