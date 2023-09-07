Dua Lipa reminisces about her past

Dua Lipa has come a long way from being an 11-year-old schoolgirl who was excited to have visited the BBC office in 2005.

She is now one of the most famous singers in the world and is currently hosting a podcast for the organization.

The singer reminisced about her past in an Instagram post which contained a picture of her 11-year-old self as a schoolgirl and a photo of her scrapbook.

She wrote, “Finally back home UK and found my scrapbook from when I was 11 years old with some pics, designs and school trips . See my timekeeping obsession “approximately 10:00 sharp” if someone had told me i’d be working with BBC on my A Service95 podcast 17 years later I wouldn’t have believed it!!! thank you for all the love and support on season 3.”