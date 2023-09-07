YouTube to remove some ad controls for creators

A number of significant adjustments are being made to the creators’ access to YouTube’s ad controls. Pre-roll, post-roll, skippable, and non-skippable ad controls for new videos will no longer be available on the platform as of November.

The information was exposed in a company support letter signed by “Rob,” a member of the YouTube staff. The new modifications would give producers the option of displaying adverts before or after their videos. If producers opt to have advertisements, YouTube will decide whether to show pre-roll, post-roll, skippable, or non-skippable advertisements “when appropriate.”

“Most creators shouldn’t notice a change as they already have many of these ad formats turned on by default,” Rob said. “In the last year, for long-form videos that were enabled for monetization at the time of publishing, more than 90 percent of videos had pre-roll, post-roll, skippable, and non-skippable ads turned on.”

This would come as a disappointment for many creators who wanted to have more control over which ads they wanted their viewers to see.

YouTube is also introducing a few new ad options for mid-roll ads for live streams, where creators will be able to see a 60-second countdown before an ad appears, with an option to skip that ad if they don’t want to interrupt the stream. Moreover, creators can also delay the mid-roll ads for 10 minutes. With long-form videos, YouTube says creators will be able to choose to have automated mid-roll ad breaks and manually selected ones.

The company is working with better ad controls for its platforms with 30-second unskippable ads on connected TVs and disabling videos for people using adblockers.