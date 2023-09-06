COAS for enhanced military cooperation with Uzbekistan

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday called on President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Defence Minister and the Chairman and Secretary of the State Security Service of Uzbekistan, the military said in a statement.

The meeting was held during the army chief’s two-day official visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan. The visit is aimed at enhancing military-to-military cooperation and defence collaboration.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS emphasised upon enhancing mutual training cooperation and intelligence sharing during the meetings. General Asim Munir appreciated the standard of training and readiness of the Uzbekistan military forces and their understanding about regional security issues.

On arrival at the Ministry of Defence, the army chief was given a warm welcome and was presented a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent. The COAS also laid floral wreath at the Memorial Complex of Martyrs in Tashkent.