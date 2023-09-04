JI leaders booked for protesting against hike in power prices

A first information report (FIR) was registered in Peshawar on Sunday against Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leaders for protesting against the increase in electricity prices. According to the FIR, the charges include interference with government machinery, road blockades, causing damage to government property and forcibly closing down shops. The case has been registered against JI leaders including advocate Khalid Gul, Zahid Shah, Tahir Zareen, Haji Qadeer, among others. A day earlier, thousands of traders observed a shutter-down strike at many places in the country against soaring inflation, exorbitant electricity bills and the recent hike in the prices of petroleum products. The strike call came from JI and different traders’ associations and was supported by lawyers, with the legal community boycotting courtrooms. Commercial hubs and business centres remained closed in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and other cities across the country, where abandoned bazaars were posted with placards decrying “the unreasonable increase in electricity bills and taxes”. The JI chief had also announced a nationwide strike during a news conference in Lahore on Friday as a means to protest against the oppressive electricity bills. The party demanded the government to revoke its “draconian” decisions. JI even gathered thousands of women to march against excruciating increases in electricity tariffs, demanding instant relief and waiver of heavy taxes in the bills. The demonstration, termed the largest in the current wave of power protests, was held on New MA Jinnah Road.