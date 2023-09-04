Third phase of UoS capacity building training programme concludes

To enhance the teaching capabilities of educators and foster advanced techniques in the field of social sciences, the third phase of a 3-day workshop “Capacity Building Training Programme” concluded at University of Sargodha. The workshop jointly organized by the University of Gujrat (UoG) and University of Sargodha, was funded by the United States government and administered by the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP).

The workshop series was aimed to empower educators with innovative teaching methodologies, equipping them with tools to create a dynamic and engaging learning environment for their students.

Addressing the opening session, Dean Faculty of Arts, UoG Prof. Dr. Zahid Yousaf provided an insightful introduction of the project. He highlighted the programme’s significance in empowering educators with cutting-edge teaching methodologies and fostering collaborative efforts between universities. He also discussed the importance of curriculum development and pedagogical techniques in enhancing the quality of education.

Dr. Muhammad Zahid Bilal, Head of Media & Communication Studies Department University of Okara, talked about “Beyond Polarization: Linking Classrooms with the Power of Literature” and “Global Vision, Local Impact: Creating a Culture of Globalized Research.” His discussion revolved around the role of literature in bridging divides and fostering a more inclusive classroom environment. He discussed strategies for using literature to explore different perspectives and break down polarizations.

He also highlighted the significance of international collaboration and the impact of local research on a global scale.