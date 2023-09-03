Defence of the Nation

September is a month of great significance in Pakistan’s history. It is the month in which Pakistan faced a formidable enemy four times its size and, with limited resources, the Pakistani military defended the nation, thwarting India’s ambitions. Today, our young generation often falls prey to propaganda on social media, targeting the military with derogatory remarks. It’s important to remember that in our history, there was also a September when our neighbouring country attempted aggression, and our valiant armed forces and, at that time, our elderly but brave citizens stood like a wall against the cowardly enemy.

The Indian general, who used to say that he would have breakfast on reaching Lahore, ran away in such a way that he could not find shelter even in Amritsar. Today we are breathing in the free air, no one beats us for slaughtering a cow, we are not subjected to torture for being Muslims, and we are not ridiculed for wearing ??? our traditional dress, so this is only for our brave soldiers who stood against the enemy like iron wall, it is all possible because of our courageous soldiers. This freedom and the peace we have are made possible by our armed forces and security agencies who work tirelessly to keep our country safe. They make significant sacrifices in their duty to protect our nation and its people.

No nation can afford to be complacent about its defence. The stronger the defence, the stronger the nation. The war of September 6, 1965, symbolizes resilience and determination for the Pakistani nation. In the 1965 war, the Pakistani military effectively defended the country’s borders in a dignified manner, proving to the world that we are a living nation. The enemy attacked our country on September 6, 1965. Our forces not only successfully defended the country but also ensured the safety of thousands of civilians and their homes. Therefore, it is our duty to honour and respect all the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the defence of our country. Any nation cannot afford to neglect its defence. The stronger the defence, the stronger the nation. September 6, 1965, is a golden page in Pakistan’s history when India’s forces, with their aggression, tried to steal Lahore, Sialkot, Chawinda, and other places, and our brave forces, including Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, and thousands of other comrades, with their immense courage, shattered the enemy’s ambitions and defeated them, offering their lives as a sacrifice.

In this situation, Pakistanis of all classes came forward; the wealthy opened their treasuries for the military, intellectuals praised the bravery of our soldiers, and every stratum of society helped the military according to their means. There is no doubt that when it comes to defending the country, the Pakistani military leadership, the entire Pakistani nation, stands united on one page, sending a message of unity to the enemy. Defense Day is a reminder that we are a strong nation, and we should not be afraid of any tyrannical power in the world, nor should we be intimidated by the enemy’s numerical superiority.

Our military is a symbol of courage and a testament to the wars and sacrifices. Defense Day reminds us to always remember the sacrifices of our martyrs, warriors, and soldiers, and to walk in their footsteps so that we can make Pakistan a strong country, burying the ambitions of the enemy in the dust. Currently, the command of Pakistan’s brave armed forces is in the hands of the vigilant and intelligent Chief of Army Staff, General Hafiz Syed Asim Munir. There is no doubt that the entire Pakistani nation stands with our brave armed forces on every difficult turn.

The lesson of the September War is that when the nation and the military stand together for the defence of the country, even the mightiest power in the world cannot defeat them. We should always remember the valour of our martyrs, Ghazis, and soldiers and be ready to confront the difficult situations facing the country, just as we defeated the enemy’s ambitions 58 years ago. We, as a nation, are determined to face these challenging times on all fronts-political, economic, and military-and thwart the ambitions of our enemies, Insha’Allah.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.