Javeria Saud wishes Fazal Hussain on birthday

TV actor Javeria Saud Qasmi wished her on-screen ‘dewar jee’ (brother-in-law) Fazal Hussain on his birthday with a BTS picture.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday afternoon, Javeria Saud posted a BTS picture from their serial ‘Baby Baji’ on the feed along with a birthday wish for Fazal Hussain. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEWAR JEE Sada Abad Raho Kamiyab Raho Ameen,” she wrote in the caption.

The young actor thanked the co-star for the wish via the comments section.

The post was liked by thousands of social users within hours and received heartfelt wishes for Hussain. It is pertinent to mention that ARY Digital’s blockbuster serial ‘Baby Baji’ concluded after 65 episodes last month. In the star-studded play, Javeria essayed the entertaining yet annoying Azra – the eldest daughter-in-law of Baby Baji, while Fazal played Waleed – the youngest son of the titular character.

Apart from the two, the ensemble cast also featured Javeria’s real-life husband Saud Qasmi, the on and off-screen couple Hassan Ahmed and Sunita Marshall, Tuba Anwar, Junaid Jamshed, Faiza Khan and Aina Asif along with veterans Samina Ahmed and Munawer Saeed.

‘Baby Baji’ was written by Mansoor Ahmed Khan and Tehseen Khan directed it.