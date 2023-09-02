WAPDA inks consultancy services contract for Kurram Tangi Dam Project

The Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) signed an agreement worth Rs.776.3 million to a joint venture for consultancy services for Stage-II of Kurram Tangi Dam Project. The joint venture is comprised of four firms – one from Turkey and three from Pakistan – with DOLSAR as the lead firm. The contract comprises of consultancy services for detailed engineering design, preparation of updated PC-I, PC-I for land acquisition and resettlement plan, and tender documents of the project. Duration of consultancy contract is 22 months. The Asian Development Bank is providing financial assistance for the consultancy services of the Stage-II.

The contract singing ceremony was held at WAPDA House today. Chief Engineer and Project Director Kurram Tangi Dam Muhammad Shafiq Bhettani and International Projects Coordinator of DOLSAR Cem Aker signed the contract on behalf of WAPDA and the joint venture respectively. The ceremony was also attended by Member (Power) WAPDA Jamil Akhtar, Advisor (Projects) WAPDA, GM (Projects) North, GM (Coordination & Monitoring) Water, GM (Central Contract Cell), GM (Central Design Office) and GM (Hydro Resource Management). Stage-II of Kurram Tangi Dam Project is proposed to be constructed on Kurram River in North Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, about 14 Km upstream of Kurram Garhi Headworks and 32 Km North of Bannu City. The Stage-II will have a gross water storage capacity of 1.2 million acre feet (MAF) and installed power generation capacity of 65 megawatt (MW). The project will irrigate 38,000 acres of new land in addition to supplementing 278,000 acres of existing land.

It is worth mentioning that WAPDA has already been implementing Stage-I of Kurram Tangi Dam Project. The Stage-I will irrigate 16,380 acres of land and generate about 18.4 MW of electricity.

Kurram Tangi Dam Project will phenomenally contribute towards socio-economic development of the people in North Waziristan.