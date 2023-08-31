Mathira suggests Rakhi Sawant not to use religious places for popularity

Rakhi Sawant, an Indian superstar, recently made a spiritual pilgrimage to the holy sites of Makkah and Medina, which set off a social media craze.

On the photo-sharing app, the Indian reality show actress shared with her followers her experience travelling to conduct Umrah, the revered Islamic pilgrimage.

Others, like social media personality Mathira, are not as supportive of her spiritual endeavours because they, in her opinion, misuse religion for one’s own advantage. Mathira expressed her worries about possible religious misappropriation for selfish gain.

She denounced Rakhi’s acts, calling them “drama” that was taking place inside the holy grounds of God’s sanctuary. She urged respect for the sanctity of holy settings and warned that such behaviour can have unfavourable consequences. Mathira emphasised that it was against the spirit of faith to use religion for influence or gain. “I’m sorry, but the drama she is performing [in] Allah’s house is bad and could work against her! Please reverence the abode of Allah.