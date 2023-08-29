Momina Iqbal reveals what she wants in her future husband

Actress and model Momina Iqbal, who is stealing the show with her sublime performance in the ARY Digital serial ‘Ehsaan Faramosh‘, revealed the qualities she is looking for in a husband.

The actress appeared in the ARY Zindagi program ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo‘ where she answered interesting questions and shared intriguing tales.

The actress claimed the priorities of boys have changed, adding that family and a home don’t matter for them these days.

Momina Iqbal went on to say that people should look for a life partner who is good in nature. She said a person who is beautiful from the inside will also look appealing from the outside.

The celebrity said that the person who fears Almighty Allah will spend lifetime with his partner.

On the acting front, Momina Iqbal is essaying in ‘Ehsaan Faramosh.’

She shares the screen with Humayun Ashraf, Mashal Khan, Salman Saeed, Dania Enwar, Atiqa Odho, Humaira Asghar, Zafar Mehmood, Sadaf Ahsan, Jawaid Iqbal and Rohi Ghazali.

Syed Faisal Bukhari’s directorial, written by Tahir Nazeer, airs Monday to Friday at 9pm, only on ARY Digital.