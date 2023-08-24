Zendaya addresses intense explicit scenes in upcoming movie, ‘Challengers’

Zendaya has recently addressed intense explicit scenes in her new movie, Challengers. In a new interview with Elle magazine, the Euphoria actress, who plays the role of tennis prodigy as well as a coach, opened up about the “erotically charged scenes” in the new romantic drama.

“It’s what Luca Guadagnino (director) does so well. It’s the things that aren’t. It’s the moments between the moments. Like, chemistry. The things that you can’t always say, but you feel,” said the 26-year-old.

Gushing over her movie director, Zendaya further stated, “That is Luca’s specialty when it comes to filmmaking. All the things that aren’t on the page that only someone who’s got the camera can really find.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Zendaya also shared her thoughts on being a leading lady for the first time in the new movie.

“I felt like it was a good step into a more, I guess you could say, ‘grown-up’ role and into that next phase,” mentioned the actress.

Zendaya explained, “It was a little bit scary to take on, which I think is a good feeling.”

“To be like, ‘Oh, can I do this?’ You could run from that feeling and stay safe and comfortable, or you can go and do it,” added the actress. Meanwhile, Challengers is set to release in April 2024 due to ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes.