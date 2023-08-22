WAQAR CLAIMS HE NEITHER DELAYED BILLS NOR COMMITTED NEGLIGENCE: Ready to prove innocence in SC

Hours after his removal’s request as secretary to the president, Waqar Ahmed on Monday issued a statement saying that President Dr Arif Alvi neither assented to the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2023 nor gave a written decision for returning them to parliament for reconsideration, a private TV channel reported. A letter emerged from Waqar to Alvi saying that the president seeking his replacement conveyed a message to the public and the media that “perhaps secretary to the president is responsible for any irregularity in connection with processing of the subject bills”.

Waqar said the army act bill was received on Aug 2 by the presidency and moved to the president’s office from the secretary’s office on Aug 3 with a note saying that the time of 10 days for giving assent or sending the bill back would be completed on Aug 11. “The honourable president neither assented the bill nor gave written permission for returning the bill for reconsideration by the Parliament,” he said, adding that the file had still not been returned to the secretary’s office.

Similarly, he said, the secrets act bill was received on Aug 8 by the presidency and sent to the president’s office from the secretary’s office on Aug 9 with a note saying that Alvi had 10 days to assent to the bill or return it.

Waqar added that Alvi exercised neither of the two options and the bill still had not been returned to the secretary’s office.

He said the above facts “clearly indicate that I neither delayed above two mentioned two bills nor committed any irregularity or negligence”, adding that the files were still lying in the president’s office as of Aug 21, [and] therefore, Alvi’s decision to surrender his services was “not based on justice”.

He requested the president to order an inquiry by the Federal Investigation Agency or any other agency to determine the facts and fix responsibility for any lapse, if committed by any officer or official. “If Supreme Court or any court calls me for clarification on the subject bills, I will present record to prove my innocence,” Waqar said.

He added that Alvi was aware of all the facts he had mentioned and reiterated that the “reality is I am neither responsible for delay nor undermined the office of the honourable president”, adding that he could give his statement on oath. Waqar requested that the letter regarding the surrender of his services as secretary to the president be withdrawn.