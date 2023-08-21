Ace Junior Golf League monthly medal match concludes on a high note

Ace Junior Golf League is a premier league at the national level. It is a private initiative. The inaugural AJGL match was participated by 102 juniors, held in October 2022 at Lahore Garrison Greens. Mr. Muhammad Hafeez, brand ambassador AJGL, the celebrated cricketer, turned golfer, was the chief guest. The second inaugural was held in Garden City Golf Club Islamabad where 64 children participated. Gen Hilal Hussain, ex president PGF, Patron in chief AJGL, was the chief guest. While addressing the participants, he stated, “Training junior golfers was always on my agenda for the development of Golf. My compliments to Dr. Shami for her initiative and Ms. Munazza Shaheen for her assistance.”

The sequel, AJGL’s Monthly Medal Regional Matche concluded at the Gymkhana Golf Course, Lahore, 19th August, with an astounding success. This will be followed. respectively, in Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Sona Golf Club, Rahim Yar Khan & the last one in Rumanza, Multan. Ace junior golf is an extension of Girls Golf Matches. Girls Golf Match was the brainchild of its founding member Dr. Asma Afzal Shami, ex-Chairperson ladies golf PGF, Patron AJGL, Chairperson BOD AJGL. She has designed the AJGL to be a golf league for both girls and boys, between the ages of 6-21 years, that can eventually become a much needed nursery at the grassroots level for discovering, nurturing and producing our future golf champions, at the National Level.

Ms. Munazza Shaheen Rules Official, President AJGL has setup the format of AJGL including complete web portal equipped with ranking, profiles, events coverage and players’ registration. Also social media usage will ensure the much presence of Pakistan in international Golfing community. She helped with the necessary framework, adopted from accomplished golfing countries like USA/UK, Thailand, Malaysia, to have two basic principles. First principle; the golfers are divided into age categories, not skill level or handicap, the players know that they have to achieve a certain proficiency level as per their age and start in early years in order to compete in the world. Second Principle, they have to compete on gross and play strategically like green in regulation, 2 putts strategy, up and down to save pars and learn to keep their scores low rather than winning on net.

The youngest junior Golfers of age 6 to 10 in Birdie Category performed exceptionally well playing 9 holes. In the Girls Section, top 4 positions were attained by, Noor Bano Chaudry gross 58, Syeda Noor Zara Shah gross 62, Sara Qasim gross 77 and Zayneb Akram gross 78. In boys, Shahzain Iftikhar 49, Issa Khan 59, Nael Haider 65, Wali Akram 80 came first, second, third and fourth respectively.

The Eagle Category of ages 10 to 14, in Girls Section, the top 4 positions were clinched by Nataliaya Chaudhry 96, Aleesa Almas Rashid 99, Nataliya Nadeem Khan 102 and Zoay Qureshi 103. In the Boys Section we had Mikail Usman 77, Rehan Asif 82, Sher Ali Khan 82, Ibrahim Wajid 84 topped the charts.

In the Albatross Category of ages 14 to 18, in Girls Section, the top 4 positions were taken by Laiba Ali Shah 93, Bushra Fatima 94, Aliha Amjad 102, Ayezah Amin 133. In the Boys Section, we had Ahmed Ibrahim 73, Wajahat Anwer 91, Rohail Ibrahim 92, Hussain Ali Shah 96 were on top 4 table positions.

In the Elite Category of ages 18-21, in the Boys Section the top four positions were taken by Muhammad Saim Tahir 73, Sam Latif 74, Adam Khan 78, and Muhammad Abdullah 85. The event concluded, with a very impressive prizes distribution, ceremony, which was conducted, and by the enthusiastic juniors and organised in a professional manner, by Miss Bela Azam, Lady, Captain, LGGC.

Dr Asma Afzal Shami, reading out the a special message that had been sent by Lt Gen (Retd) Hillal, Patron in Chief AJGL. Highlights of this included the following very meaningful paragraph, ie; “I would like to compliment Dr. Asma Shami for envisioning this unique concept which, I’m sure, will prove to be a game changer for the future development of Golf in Pakistan. I would also like to eulogies the technical role played by Miss Munazza Shaheen in actualizing Dr. Shami’s concept on ground. This unbeatable combination of Dr Shami’s relentless drive and ability to getting things done, and Mrs Munazza’s technical skills and unmatched knowledge of Golfing Rules, are more than a solid gaurentee for the future success of AJGL.”

Mian Misba Ur Rehman, the chief guest in his speech remarked, “While the Federation and its affiliated provincial associations, have long been trying to come up with a workable, a sustainable concept for creating a golfing talent hunting mechanism at the national level. Dr. Asma Shami, Ms Munazza Shaheen have shown us the way. All praise and kudos to them and their dedicated team., The golf league has gymkhanas’ wholehearted support. The club will go out of its way to provide all kind of support and facility to the organisers of AJGL. I am aware such an effort requires a lot of hard work. I am also aware of the financial restrain the league will face. I will try and help you to solicit funds for your noble cause ”

Mr. Shaukat Javed, convener Ghymkhana Golf Club offered,” To facilitate AJGL I am pleased to announce that the club will waiver off match fee and the green fee for the juniors to play matches. The organisers are most welcome to use any facility in the club they require. Gymkhana golf club is here to provide its full support to this bold initiative.”