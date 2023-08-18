Dharmendra confesses he doesn’t like Sunny Deol saying anti-Pak dialogues in films

Pakistani TV actor and presenter Nadia Khan recalled her interview with actor Dharmendra, during which she told him that she doesn’t appreciate the anti-Pakistan sentiments expressed in the films of his son, Sunny Deol.

And to her surprise, he agreed with her.

While Nadia didn’t mention what film she was referring to, Sunny is perhaps best known for starring in the blockbuster hits Border, Gadar and now, Gadar 2 – each of which revolve around India-Pakistan ties. In an appearance on Nadir Ali’s podcast, Nadia reflected on her interviews with Bollywood stars, and said that when Dharmendra first reached out to her, she didn’t believe it was him. The podcast came out earlier this year.

He had to send her a custom video from the sets of Apne to convince him that he was indeed Dharmendra and she was delighted to speak with him for her show in the UK. “I told him, ‘I don’t like it when your son, Sunny Deol, says anti-Pakistan dialogues in his movies’. And, you know what he said? He said, ‘I also don’t like it.’ I told him to inform Sunny that he has many fans like me in Pakistan. ‘Ask him not to say such things,'” she said in the interview, which was first uploaded on YouTube earlier this year.

The host, Nadir Ali, defended Sunny and said that he is just playing characters on screen, but he’s actually a nice person. Nadia said that Dharmendra told her that even Sunny doesn’t like saying anti-Pakistan lines in his films, because he knows that they have fans across the border. “Par majboori hai (It’s an obligation),” he told her.

Nadia spoke warmly of Dharmendra, who even invited her to his farm house if she ever visits India. Sunny’s latest film, Gadar 2, has become a rage at the box office, having already made over Rs 260 crore in less than a week. A significant portion of the movie is set in Pakistan, where the character Tara Singh goes to rescue his son.