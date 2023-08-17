Another maid died due to alleged torture in Khairpur

Following the traumatic Rizwana torture case, a new report of child abuse and murder appeared, sparking concern about the rising incidence of such incidents.

Fatima, a 10-year-old worker at a faith healer’s mansion in Khairpur, allegedly suffered torture before she passed away.

Teenagers are among the group affected by child labor, which is still a serious problem in Pakistan, which is suffering from a crisis. Many incidents of physical abuse against children went unreported, but this time, the horrible death of Fatima shocked Pakistanis.

Due to horrific videos of the deceased becoming viral on social media, Fatima’s suspected murder has drawn widespread attention.

The problem came to light after a video of Fatima’s body displaying signs of abuse sent the internet into a frenzy. The terrifying video depicts a wounded girl who was seen trying to sit herself up.

Fatima Furiro, a resident of Ali Muhammad Tharro, District Nausharoferoz, is named as the deceased.

According to Khairpur police, Ranipur figure and employer Pir Asad Shah Jeelani was detained for fatally assaulting Fatima Furiro.

The mother of the deceased said that another maid employed at the same house informed her of Fatima’s passing. She claimed that a few days prior, Pir Jeelani had told her about the girl’s sickness.

Fatima’s arm was broken and she had injuries to her back, neck, and chest, according to the victim’s family, who claimed to have received the body and demanded justice for the girl after learning of her terrible murder.

The girl was allegedly tortured, but the main suspect Pir Asad Shah refuted this, saying that Fatima was in fact experiencing abdominal pain. He added that a hepatitis diagnosis had been diagnosed.

Fatima died under mysterious circumstances, and her burial without a post-mortem examination aroused concerns about the cause of death.

On the other side, the neighbourhood police asserted that they had also discovered proof of sexual assault. Senior authorities confirmed the formation of an inquiry committee.