JAC thanks president for signing PEMRA Bill

Media Joint action committee representing, PFUJ, CPNE, AEMEND , APNS and PBA on Wednesday issued a statement thanking the President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi for formally approving and signing the PEMRA amendment Bill 2023.

The JAC in the statement said “we appreciate Mr Alvi’s understanding of the need for these amendments, which are a first step towards making PEMRA independent, defining the oft misused term ‘Fake News’, ensuring that workers get paid on time, appointment of Chairman PEMRA by the Parliament instead of the Government and partially addressing the long pending demands of electronic media to rationalise the terms of license .”

“Although there is still a long way to go to ensure freedom of speech and a free media, the current bill is a step in the right direction,” it added.