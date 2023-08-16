Pakpattan police solve blind murder of seven-year-old child

The Pakpattan police have solved the mystery of the blind murder of a 7-year-old child in 12 hours, by arresting the accused. According to the police spokesman, the police received information that the dead body of a 7-year-old boy Ali Hamza was found in the fields in Pakpattan area, Malika Hans abadi Balochan Wali, on Monday. He said that after receiving the informatio about the incident, the DPO Pakpattan Tariq Wilayat reached the scene along with the police team, who inspected the incident with the help of forensic lab and crime scene unit team and collected the evidence.

He said that, the DPO Pakpattan formed an investigation team headed by DSP President Circle Tariq Awan to trace the blind murder of a 7-year-old child, and ordered to immediate arrest of the accused. During the investigation, the police team found out from the local people that the deceased Ali Hamza was last seen going to his house with his cousin Shakeela and her husband Awais, he said and added that, the accused were taken into custody. During the investigation, both the accused confessed their crime, he said.

The arrested accused during the investigation, revealed that last evening when the deceased Ali Hamza left the house to go to the mosque, they dragged him to his house and strangled him to death, he said and added that, later his dead body threw in the nearby fields, and pretended to find the child till late night along with the parents of the missing child. The next morning the people going to work informed the police about the child’s dead body, he said. The arrested accused told the police that the father of the deceased Ali Hamza had died some years ago, after which Ali Hamza was brought up by his father Muhammad Shafiq, who took great care of him, for which the accused was very sad, the reason for this jealousy, the accused along with her husband,killed Ali Hamza.

The police spokesperson said that the police team led by DPO Pakpattan Tariq Wilayat, using the professional skills and latest technology, not only traced the blind murder within 12 hours, but also arrested the accused involved in the murder, is testament of the efficiency of the pakpattan police. He said that the arrest of the killers was a challenge because it was completely a blind murder. The accused involved in this unfortunate incident will be punished according to the law, he concluded.