Ceremony held to observe Pakistan’s Independence Day in Beijing

An impressive flag-hosting ceremony was held at the Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing on Monday to commemorate 76th anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence Day.

The event began with the recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque raising of the national flag. Messages by the President and the Prime Minister were also read out.

President Dr. Arif Alvi in his message paid tribute to the sacrifices rendered by our founding fathers and workers of the Pakistan movement.

President urged the countrymen to work for the welfare of deprived sections of society and uphold the principles of democracy freedom, equality, socioeconomic justice and moral and ethical values as enunciated by Islam.

The president also reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering and continued political diplomatic and moral support for Kashmiri brethren in their legitimate right to self-determination.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in his message paid homage to the Quaid-i-Azam’s visionary leadership and also the other leaders for their struggles that resulted in the creation of Pakistan.

The prime minister praised the resilience of Pakistanis to face the worst natural disasters and the will to rebuild.

He said that this day gives us an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices of the past, celebrate the achievements of the present, and envision a brighter future for our country.

The prime minister urged Pakistanis to work towards a nation that embodies the principle of justice equality and prosperity for all.

In his address, Ambassador Moin ul Haque congratulated Pakistanis on the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan.

He commended the efforts of our forefathers and leaders who conceived and crystallized the idea of an independent and sovereign Muslim state in the subcontinent.

He stated that on the special day let us all pledge to renew our commitment to build a more prosperous and united Pakistan and remain steady fast and work with full dedication for the development and betterment of our country.

He spoke about the special friendship between Pakistan and China which is time-tested and growing stronger.

He added that this year is important for both countries as we are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and also celebrating the year of tourism exchanges between both countries.

He invited Chinese tourists to visit Pakistan to explore the beauty, diversity of its landscape and enjoy the friendship that Pakistanis hold for them.

Ambassador Haque strongly condemned India’s unilateral and illegal action in IIOJK on August 5, 2019, in violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions and international law. He expressed solidarity with the people of IIOJK and assured Pakistan’s political, diplomatic and moral support to the just cause of Kashmiris struggle for freedom.

He expressed deep condolences on the recent loss of precious lives in recent floods and mudslides in China, adding, “We stand in solidarity with the government and people of China in this hour of natural tragedy”.

He also requested the Pakistani community to come forward and help the Chinese brothers and sisters who are in distress.

Terming China as an all-weather friend and a reliable partner, he said that China always stood with us in the natural disasters and floods in Pakistan.

The event was attended by a large number of members of the Pakistani community, Chinese friends, media, and Embassy officials with their families.