Kamaal Rashid Khan bashes ‘Gadar 2’

Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK, never leaves a chance to launch an attack on Bollywood films, actors and filmmakers.

This time he has bashed newly released sequel of Sunny Deol “Gadar 2”.

The most-anticipated Bollywood film Gadar 2 has finally hit the big screens facing a huge box office clash with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2 and are receiving mixed reviews.

On his Twitter account, KRK posted a series of tweets slamming the film while comparing it to Bhojpuri films adding that they have 10 times better direction and quality. Scroll down for details.

Taking to Twitter KRK wrote, “Prediction 97:- Gadar2 sorry Gutter2 is such a great film and Anil Sharma’s direction is so brilliant that no Bollywood actor will do his film ever except his son and Deols. And star Utkarsh is so good actor that no director will give him even 2 minutes role. Gadar2 is a joke in the name of film.” “Whoever Bollywood Wala will watch Gutter2, he will get shock of his life to see the direction, acting and quality of the film. Now Bhojpuri films are having 10 times better direction and quality. And film’s business is proof that people do watch film for gimmicks not quality,” he wrote in next Tweet.

He went on to reveal that he’s confused if he should review Gadar 2 or not. He wrote in last Tweet, “I can’t make less than 40 minutes review of this Gareeb, Fakeer, Malegaon Ki Bhojpuri film Gadar2 sorry Gutter2. So I am confused whether I should review it? Will people watch such a long review?”

This morning, we brought you Gadar 2’s box office collection on Day 1. The film enjoyed a blockbuster opening and earned Rs 40.10 crore.