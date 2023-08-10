Two injured in Quetta explosion

Two people were injured following an explosion at a cracker shop, which was destroyed in the incident, according to a police official. Gawalmandi Station House Officer (SHO) Jawad Shaban told media that the initial explosion set off crackers in the shop, resulting in a fire. Fire brigade sent by the Quetta Metropolitan Corporation doused the blaze, he said, adding that the cracker shop where the explosion occurred was completely destroyed while two others abutting it were partially damaged. Television footage showed plumes of smoke following the incident and crowd gathered at the site. The SHO said it seemed that the initial explosion was also caused by a cracker but nothing could be said with confirmation until the completion of a probe by a bomb disposal squad.