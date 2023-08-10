Misbah-ul-Haq joins inauguration of PCHF hospital

An event was organized under the auspices of Pakistan Children’s Heart Foundation, in which former Test cricketer and head of PCB Cricket Committee Misbah-ul-Haq participated as the guest of honour. Chairman Board of Governors The University of Lahore Owais Rauf, and CEO Children’s Heart Foundation Farhan Ahmed, media representatives participated in the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, former Test cricketer Misbah-ul-Haq said that this is the first hospital of its kind for children suffering from heart disease, which is in the final stages of completion. I am happy to be a part of this noble cause. Farhan Ahmad lost his daughter due to heart disease but instead of taking her grief, he dedicated his life to save the lives of the rest of the children of the country. Credit goes to Chairman University of Lahore Owais Rauf in the construction of this hospital, who donated land for this good work within the university. We will try to make this hospital fully operational by the end of next year.

The Chairman Board of Governors of the University of Lahore Owais Rauf while addressing the ceremony said that the gray structure of the hospital has been completed and the finishing work is going on. Along with the construction of the hospital, children’s surgery work is also going on in our teaching hospital without any hindrance. The construction of the hospital would not have been possible without the support of Musbah ul Haq, Farhan Ahmed and the media. We are one with this hospital. We will also establish educational institutes where human resources are produced because apart from our country, there is a lack of HR in the health sector in countries like Afghanistan and Iraq.

CEO of Children’s Heart Foundation Farhan Ahmed while speaking said that this project was not so easy because we were looking for land for it which we would get as a donation. In such a situation, I met Chairman Owais Rauf and mentioned to him building a heart hospital for children. The very next day Owais Rauf promised to provide land for the hospital within the university and within three months we got permission to start the project. He further said that this hospital could not have been completed without the cooperation of the University of Lahore. We have done heart operations for more than 1000 children under the Children’s Heart Foundation. All these operations were done at the University of Lahore Teaching Hospital, for which all the credit goes to Chairman Owais Rauf. I thank Misbah-ul-Haq who travels abroad at his own expense for this good work and raises funds for the hospital. At the end of the event, a dinner was arranged for the media representatives with Misbah-ul-Haq.