Humaima shares secrets to keep her skin soft and smooth

Renowned Pakistani actor Humaima Malick said that she drinks lot of water throughout the day to keep her face fresh and beautiful. Humaima’s popularity has crossed the border as she also has a fan base in India. In her latest interview, the Ishq Khuda star said that she always keeps the sunscreen cream in her bag to avoid the heat. She uses the sunscreen cream on daily basis. “I have very dry skin and therefore I keep moisturising it. I also take three cups of green tea every day as it saves from the skin cancer,” the actor said. The actor added that she doesn’t drink any soda drink because it can damage the skin. “I drink lot of water throughout the day to keep my skin soft and smooth,” she said. Malick made her film debut from Shoaib Mansoor’s Bol. She has also appeared in Ishq Khuda, Raja Natwarlal, Dekh Magar Pyaar Say, Arth 2 and ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’.