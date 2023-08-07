Sunny Deol reacts to male actors shaving body hair

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is currently busy promoting his highly-awaited film, Gadar 2. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film also features Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in key roles. The Gadar team is returning back after 22 years and fans can’t keep calm. Amidst busy promotions, Sunny spoke about a lot of ongoing issues and changes in the industry in a recent interview. He even shared his thoughts on the new actors who focus more on ‘building bodies’ rather than acting.

Recently, Sunny Deol spoke to Aaj Tak and expressed his views on the changing times in the industry. He discussed how new actors come with a mindset of having six-pack abs. He also said that he feels very shy when male actors shave their hair and end up looking like girls. Sunny added that he was never keen on having six-pack abs.

The Ghayal actor shared, “I don’t understand all these things. We are actors, not bodybuilders. We are here to act, not to do bodybuilding. But because of that, we are getting talents with the mindset, ‘I have built a body, I can now become an actor, I am a dancer, I can be an actor.'”

Further, Sunny even spoke about how Bollywood has stopped making original content. He said, “Makers also are producing things like that and the stories are also like that. The audience is lapping it up like fast food. That’s why Hindi cinema has gone towards what I would call ‘Bollywood’. We have started picking up films from everywhere else rather than creating our own films.”

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is all set to hit theatres on August 11. It will lock horns with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 at the box office. The advance booking of Gadar 2 is positive and the audience is looking forward to watching the sequel. The expectations from the Anil Sharma directorial are sky-high.

On the other hand, Sunny’s dad and veteran actor Dharmendra has also been hitting headlines lately. He was recently seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The film has been performing well. Interestingly, Dharmendra’s kiss scene with Shabana Azmi in the film has become the talk of the town.