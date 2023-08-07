Death anniversary of renowned actress Nadra observed

The actress Nadira ruled over millions of hearts by making her mark in the Pakistani film industry over very short period of time through her mesmerizing beauty and captivating dancing style. She had a unique way of expressing herself and speaking with charm. Nadira’s 28th death anniversary is being observed today.

Actress Nadira was born in Lahore in 1968. Her first film was “Aakhri Jang,” however “Nishaan” got released earlier, making it her debut film in the records. She showcased exceptional acting skills and elegance in most of her films and cemented her position in the industry with her enchanting beauty.

Nadira got the honour to act alongside industry superstars such as Sultan Rahi, Ghulam Mohiuddin, and Ismaeel Shah. She captured attention of the audience by beautifully portraying the assigned roles in her films. Her journey in Lollywood, lasted only eight years, but became heartbeat of millions of fans.

Some of her famous films include “Aakhri Jang,” “Nachay Nagin,” “Hakoomat,” “Tohfa,” “Mafroor,” “Zakhmi Aurat,” “Jadoogarni,” “Godfather,” “Patthar Sheran De,” “Baadal,” “Nachay Nagin,” “Meri Awaz,” “Commando Action,” “Maula Baksh,” “Mafroor,” “Jagga Daku,” “Tees Maar Khan,” and “Zakhmi Aurat.”

Most of Nadira’s films were in the Punjabi language or dubbed versions, but she also made a remarkable appearance in the Urdu film “Meri Awaz.” Two of her songs in that film, “Tere chuney se gora yay rang mera” and “Main yunhi dekhun tujhay, Ankhoon (eyes) ki pyaas bhujay,” were exceptionally popular.

Nadira married a gold merchant Aijaz Hussain, and was blessed with two children. After her marriage, she bade farewell to showbiz industry. Unfortunately, on August 6, 1995, Nadira was assassinated by unknown assailants in Liberty market, Lahore.