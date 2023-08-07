BoP, Board of Revenue Balochistan launch E-Stamping project

The Bank of Punjab and the Board of Revenue Balochistan signed a service level agreement in Quetta to initiate the E-Stamping project for automating this critical service for the benefit of the citizens. This aligns with the Government of Balochistan’s vision of promoting digital services and ensuring ease of doing business in the province.

Embracing the power of technology, citizens can now obtain stamp papers effortlessly within minutes, at the click of a button, thanks to a seamless process offered by the Bank of Punjab. The E-Stamping project will be rolled out across the province and will enhance revenue collection while providing complete data reconciliation.

The ceremony was attended by Mr. Roshan Ali Shaikh (Senior Member Board of Revenue), Mr. Farid Ahmed Khan (Group Chief Corporate & Investment Banking – BOP), and Mr. Sharjeel Raza Khan (Head Transaction Banking – BOP), along with senior officials from both organizations. The Bank of Punjab is the only bank in the country extending end-to-end fully automated E-stamping services successfully since 2016. The Bank plans to offer these services in other provinces in joint collaboration with key stakeholders.

