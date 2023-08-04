Punjab Police honours Ghazi officers and personnel

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the officers and personnel injured in operations against dangerous dacoits, bandits, drug dealers and other anti-social elements are valuable assets of the department.

He said all possible care is being taken for the best treatment and speedy recovery of their brave soldier. IG Punjab further said that the names of these brave Ghazis of the department are being recorded on the Ghazi Wall constructed in the Central Police Office and all possible steps are being taken to honor them.

He expressed these views while speaking at a function organized in the honor of Ghazi police officers and personnel of the police at the Central Police Office on Thursday.

In the ceremony, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar awarded Ghazi medals to the brave officers and personnel who did not care about their lives during duty. These brave soldiers of Punjab Police were seriously injured in the encounter with dangerous criminals in various districts including Lahore.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar paid tribute to the courage and bravery of Ghazi officers and personnels. Constables Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Siddique and Muhammad Bashir from Lahore are among the recipients of Ghazi Medal. SP Mati Ullah from Mianwali, Inspector Iqbal Khan, SP Muhammad Sharif from DG Khan, DSP Tahir Sikandar from Rawalpindi, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Riaz and Constable Mazhar Hussain, Inspector Sher Muhammad from Khushab, DSP Nasir Abbas from Faisalabad, Inspector Basharat Ali, Sub-Inspector Javed Masih, Muhammad Afzal were also awarded the Ghazi Medal.

Toba Tek Singh DSP Abdul Saboor, Vehari sub-inspector Naik Mohammad, Narowal inspector Ghulam Haider, Okara inspector Rao Irshad Ahmed, inspector Tahir Waheed too were given Ghazi medals.

Inspector Muhammad Ashraf from Khanewal, ASI Nadeem Baig, Kasur ASI Muhammad Ismail, Constable Muhammad Anwar and Inspector Ghulam Nabi from Bahawalnagar were also awarded Ghazi Medals. DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin and AIG Ismail ur Rehman Kharak and other officers were also present in the medal presentation ceremony.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police will celebrate the National Police Martyrs Day today across the province with devotion, respect and traditional enthusiasm.

The families of martyrs will be invited as special guests. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Police Martyrs’ Day is a day to renew the promise with the brave sons of the nation and on this day, the best tribute will be paid to the heroes of Punjab Police.

The main function of Police Martyrs Day will be held at Al Hamra Hall Lahore in which IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar will participate. IG Punjab further said that police martyrs are our real gems of department. The spirit of sacrifices of martyrs is a torch for the entire nation. IG Punjab further said that martyrs sacrificed their lives for the sake of the peaceful future of the nation.

On the instructions of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, DIG Welfare has sent a letter to all the districts and units regarding Police Martyrs’ Day.