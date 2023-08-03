Pakistan Golf Federation unveils activity calendar for 2023-24

LAHORE: The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) on Wednesday unveiled activity calendar for 2023-24 (July 2023 to June 2024) in the golf arenas of Pakistan. A series of 64 exhilarating championships are due to take place through the period that will end in June 2024. And it is befittingly highlighted by the Pakistan Golf Federation that whether you are a sports enthusiast, an avid golfer or simply seeking thrilling events to attend, the golf calendar is packed with action, passion and unforgettable moments of sporting joy. As for the actual action, from August 10 to 13, 2023, the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club hosts the Independence Day Cup Open with features and attributes like huge prize money for performing golf professionals, car for a hole in one and the allurement of competing on a grand golf course. The leading golf professionals will all converge to Karachi and while the outstanding ones seek ascendancy through masterful performances, the golfing fans will be on the lookout for magical golfing activity.

From Karachi the action moves to the world class Rumanza Golf and Country Club Golf Course, Multan for the Azadi Cup Night Golf Tournament. To be played under floodlights, the participating golfers will endeavor for a marvelous experience, yearning for sparkling results and a purposeful experience. Other activities in August include the 6th SGA Jinnah Tournament in Karachi and the 3rd KP Soni Wali Cup in Abbottabad.

The stand out golfing action during September to December 2023 will all be excellence oriented. And that includes the holding of the 5th PGF Inter Club Golf Tournament at Rumanza Golf Course Multan, the 50th Pakistan Open Golf Championship from September 6 to 10 in Karachi followed by the CNS Open Golf Championship from September 13 to 17 and thereafter the 43rd Punjab Open Championship from October 5 to 8 in Lahore. And a few more prominent championships like the Prime Minister Open Championship will be held at Rawalpindi from October 9 to 15, the 2nd Defence Raya Open from October 26 to 29, the Sindh Open from December 21 to 24 and the CJSC Open Championship, also in December.

The year 2024 starts with FGA Ladies Amateur to be held in Islamabad and in January of 2024 golfing contests will keep golf courses of Karachi bustling and lively. Faldo Series trials are lined up for dates between January 4 and 7 and then take place the sublime ones like the CAS Open Golf Championship and the Rashid D Habib Memorial Open where the prize money is colossal. More prominent championships to follow are the DHA Open in Karachi, 2nd Rumanza Open in Multan and the noteworthy JA Zaman Memorial Open in Lahore .

The incomparable Smart City 63rd National Amateur Golf Championship is booked for early April and PGF Rumanza Golf Championship in late April 2024. Prize money intensive events like President PGA Open and KP Open take place in May 2024. The concluding championships of the year are fanciful for the professionals and these are PGF Qualifying School for Professionals and PGF Qualifying School for Senior and Junior Professionals due to take place in June 2024. The PGF Golf Calendar sets forth a healthy, affable and engaging time for those who seek illustriousness in golf and owe a debt of gratitude to the Pakistan Golf Federation and the provincial golf bodies like Punjab Golf Association, Sindh Golf Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who have ensured continuous competitive golf activity. The PGF is incredibly spirited and in coordination with the Punjab Golf Association, the Sind Golf Association and the KP Association wish to take golf to international heights.