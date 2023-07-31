Ramsha hints at saying goodbye to industry

Pakistani drama actor Ramsha Khan has hinted to say goodbye to the industry. The talented Ramsha has appeared in many hit dramas and movies but now it seems that the Ishqiya star is planning to quit the industry. In her latest interview, the Sinf-e-Aahan star claimed that she would quit the industry if she gets married. When asked about her future prospects in the industry, the Lollywood diva said that she wanted herself to be included in the top ranking actors. “I would say goodbye if I get married during this time,” she added. Teri Meri Kahaniyaan actress said that one has to face difficulties in every field in order to prove her abilities. I am very lucky that I got a chance to work with the superstars of this industry at the very outset of my career, she said. The 29-year-old actor has just appeared in the movie Teri Meri Kahaniyaan.