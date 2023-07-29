MOURNERS COMMEMORATE MARTYRDOM OF IMAM HUSSAIN (AS), FAMILY IN KARBALAL: HUSSAIN IS

Mourners across the country took out processions on Muharram 9 to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), his family, and his followers in Karbala.

The processions for Muharram 9 culminated peacefully across the country amid heavy contingents of security troops deputed along procession routes. Cellular and transport services remained suspended in various areas marked sensitive by the relevant authorities.

In Lahore, a large procession of mourners departed from Pando Street Azakhana Imambargah in Lahore.

Lahore Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi said the procession was being provided with “foolproof security” and was expected to reach its destination at 12am tonight. He added that 4,700 police officers were performing their duties on Pando Street, adding that policemen with snipers had been positioned on the roofs of various buildings in the area.

The police further said that control rooms have been set up in all districts of Punjab, and all activities are being continuously monitored with the help of CCTV cameras.

Punjab police asked citizens to remain vigilant and look out for “any unattended bag, motorcycle, car and any individual with suspicious actions”.

Noting that there was a possibility that the “enemies of Pakistan and Islam may try to target citizens and law enforcement agencies on this important day”, the IG asserted it was the police’s responsibility to “maintain peace and ensure the best service delivery”.

In Karachi, the main mourning procession departed from Nishtar Park at 12pm after the main majlis concluded, statements from the Soldier Bazaar police station said. It added that Allama Shehanshah Hussain Naqvi addressed the gathering.

The traffic police said that MA Jinnah Road, heading towards Numaish Chowrangi, was blocked for traffic at 8:12am due to a mourning procession.

Referring to a press release it had issued earlier, the police said the traffic was being diverted to the alternative routes mentioned therein.

The thoroughfare was opened for traffic around 8pm as the procession culminated at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

In the morning, heightened security was also seen in Quetta, where the mourning procession set out from McConaghey Road and culminated at Nasirul Aza Imambargah.

Strict security arrangements and precautions taken on the day included road blockages at various points for routine traffic and the suspension of mobile phone services.

Police and Frontier Constabulary teams were deployed across the city while aerial monitoring was also being carried out.

Mourning processions peacefully concluded in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, amid tight security arrangements by police and law enforcement agencies.

In Peshawar, the main procession commenced in the morning from Imambargah Hussainia Hall on the main Saddar Road and later was joined by many other processions in parts of the provincial capital.

The mourners passed through the prescribed routes comprising Saddar Road, Kalabari and Fawwara Chowk where the organisers arranged water, milk and drinks for the participants.

Religious scholars delivered special sermons on the importance of 9th Muharram.

After offering afternoon prayer, the procession culminated back at the Imambargah Hussainia Hall at Peshawar Cantonment.

The Rescue 1122 service set up a medical camp to provide timely treatment to the mourners in case of any emergency.

The participants were allowed after the body search by the police, law enforcers and volunteers.

Walkthrough gates were installed for screening of participants, and surveillance of processions was carried out through video-recording and CCTV cameras fixed for this purpose. Besides the deployment of 600 policemen and sniper shooters, the personnel of the bomb disposal unit remained in a high alert position and carried out security checks of the routes through equipment.

The entire city was virtually sealed and no vehicle was allowed to enter the area designated for mourning processions.

Many other processions of 9th Muharram were taken out from several Imambargahs, including Bibi Zekri, and concluded at the originating points peacefully.

The police blocked all the entry points to the city and Saddar Raod to facilitate the mourners and avert any untoward incident. In Haripur, which had been declared the most sensitive district for Muharram, the mourning processions concluded peacefully at the designated points.

The main procession was taken out from Imambargah Imamia Sajjadia Mohallah Motian and ended at Imambargah Qadeemia Mohalla Chowki police. The mourners from different parts of the district participated in the procession.

The route was cordoned off by the personnel of police and elite force besides law enforcers where participants passed through special security mechanisms.

In Kohat, the processions concluded peacefully where clerics paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala and urged Muslims to follow their footprints.

In Lakki Marwat, the procession ended peacefully in Mohallah Sayyedan. It was taken out from Imambargah Kashana Bukhari that culminated at the starting point after passing through the traditional route.

In Parachinar of Kurram district, the main procession was taken out from Central Imambargah and passed through prescribed routes before culminating at the said place.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development Sajid Hussain Turi visited the Crisis Management and Control Room at Parachinar DC Office where he was briefed about the security plan.

The minister participated in the procession along with the leaders of a peace committee and also met the leaders of Central Imambargah.

In Mansehra, DI Khan, Nowshera and other districts, the processions peacefully concluded after passing through their prescribed routes. Earlier, the Peshawar CCPO’s Twitter account quoted Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Haroonul Rashid as saying that “three-layered security arrangements” were made in the city’s cantonment area.

He added that along with “rooftop gunpoints” on all routes, mourning processions were being monitored through drone cameras, CCTV and surveillance camera system mobiles.

Separately, the KP police said it “took action against 9,010 people” for violating the bans imposed under Section 144 in the province.

Police further said that it had taken action against dozens of people for having unregistered vehicles, using fancy number plates, having tinted [car] window glasses and pillion riding”. The statement added that hundreds of motorcycles were also taken into custody at a terminal.