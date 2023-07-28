Mir visits Sheikhupura to review Muharram security arrangements

Provincial Minister for Information and Local Government Amir Mir conducted a comprehensive visit to Sheikhupura to review the security arrangements for the upcoming Muharram observances. Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura, Sarmad Taimur, and DPO Zahid Nawaz, the provincial minister was briefed on the meticulously prepared security plan regarding the management of Muharram events in the city. During the visit, Provincial Minister along with Deputy Commissioner and DPO, visited the control room,routes of main procession of Ashura Day and Imam Bargah to get a firsthand understanding of the arrangements on the ground.

Expressing the utmost concern for the safety of the public and their property, Provincial Minister Amir Mir emphasized that no effort should be spared to ensure foolproof security during Muharram. He firmly advocated for dealing decisively with any individuals or groups attempting to spread religious hatred, urging the administration to handle such elements with an iron fist.

To achieve the goal of a peaceful and secure Muharram, Amir Mir directed the administration to enforce specific restrictions on the timings of processions and majalis throughout the district. Furthermore, he emphasized the need for continuous monitoring of majalis and processions through the control rooms established at the district and tehsil levels. To ensure maximum safety, an ample presence of police personnel must be appointed along the routes of the processions. Provincial Minister Amir Mir reiterated that Islam’s message is rooted in tolerance, love, and peace. Thus, it becomes the shared responsibility and moral duty of all citizens to maintain peace and order during the sacred month of Muharram. By adhering to these principles and putting the security plan into action, the government aims to facilitate a safe and serene environment for the entire community to observe Muharram without any apprehensions, he added.