Naqvi orders to build protective embankment to save Mouza Sambal from erosion

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reached Sambal affected Mouza of Chiniot in view of increase in the water level of River Chenab. Mohsin Naqvi made a detailed visit of Mouza Sambal being affected by the erosion of river and reviewed damages being caused due to erosion. Mohsin Naqvi met with the affected people, listened to their problems and reviewed relief activities. Moshin Naqvi inspected affected village due to river erosion and collapsed houses. 50 villages of Mouza Sambal have been inundated permanently while all houses of a village have been collapsed.

CM Mohsin Naqvi announced to build a protective embankment to save Mouza Sambal from river erosion and stated that funds are being released today for building the protective embankment.

Mohsin Naqvi urged the people to adopted safety measures present in Mouza Sambal and cooperate with the administration in this regard.

There is a likelihood of increase in the river flow in coming four days and Mouza Sambal can also be subjected to river erosion. CM Mohsin Naqvi directed the administration to adopt all possible preventive measures and vowed that the Punjab government will not leave the flood affectees alone adding that the residents of collapsed village will be fully taken care of.

Mohsin Naqvi while directing the administration with regard to relief activities said that edibles should be provided to the affected people and fodder should be provided to the livestock.

The needs of the flood affectees should be fully taken into consideration. Irrigation Department, PDMA, Rescue 1122 should remain fully alert. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi while talking with the media stated that flood water is continuously increasing in Mouza Sambal adding that the residents of affected houses have been shifted to save places. 90 percent population has been evacuated from the inundated village. All possible measures will be taken in the affected areas of River Chenab. Mohsin Naqvi said, “I appeal to the people to shift to save places immediately form the village on the warning of administration.

The Administration, Rescue 1122 and other institutions are performing rescue operation of flood affectees with diligence and dedication.” Mohsin Naqvi apprised that Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir will undergo visits of local press clubs after Muharram ul Haram.

Mohsin Naqvi shook hands with the staff members of Rescue 1122 participating in the relief activities and commended them. CM Mohsin Naqvi was given a briefing about water situation in the River Chenab and relief activities. Commissioner Faisalabad division and Deputy Commissioner Chiniot apprised the CM about arrangements being made regarding provision of relief activities along with relief and medical facilities. RPO Faisalabad, DPO Chiniot, officials of PDMA and Rescue 1122 were also present on the occasion.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi made a visit to Bhawana tehsil of Chiniot district to assess the situation caused by rain. He promptly instructed the administration to take immediate measures and use the necessary resources and machinery to drain out the accumulated water. During his visit, he went to the emergency and other sections of THQ hospital, where he inquired about the well-being of the patients and the availability of medicines. The patients and their attendants expressed their satisfaction with the provision of free medicines. CM Mohsin Naqvi also inspected the cleanliness arrangements in the hospital.

Furthermore, the CM inspected the hospital’s medicine store to ensure an adequate supply of medicines. He also assessed the THQ hospital’s new building and urged the CEO Health to expedite its completion. Noting the shortage of doctors in the hospital, he assured that the number of doctors would be increased according to the patient load.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has stated that comprehensive security arrangements have been made throughout Punjab to ensure public safety during Muharram ul Haram. Processions and gatherings have been geotagged and all processions and gatherings are being supervised through CCTV cameras.

Every effort is being made by the government to ensure peace and security during Muharram ul Haram; he added and stated that mobile service would be temporarily suspended where needed. Chief Secretary, IG police and relevant security officials are monitoring the security situation, and all line departments are on high alert, he said.

Provincial ministers, administrative officers, and police officials are present in the field and will remain present to maintain a peaceful atmosphere through unity and cooperation, by the grace of Allah Almighty.

CM Mohsin Naqvi inspected the routes and reviewed security arrangements for gatherings and processions related to Muharram ul Haram by visiting Khaima-e-Saadaat, Lytton Road, and Taxali Road late at night.

The chief secretary, IG police, CCPO Lahore, ACS (Home), commissioner and deputy commissioner Lahore and DIG (Operations) were also present.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office in which he was briefed about ongoing development projects in Lahore. The CM directed to accelerate the pace of work on public welfare projects and sought a plan for a sustainable solution to the water drainage issue in Lahore.

He emphasized the need for effective drainage systems on major roadways, such as Mall Road, Multan Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg, and others, to ensure the timely draining of rainwater.

The lack of an effective drainage system on major roads is noteworthy.

The prompt completion of development projects in major cities was deemed indispensable, he added.

Provincial Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir, chief secretary, chairman P&D, secretaries of finance, housing & C&W departments, commissioner Lahore and representatives of LDA, and CBD attended the meeting.