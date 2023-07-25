IG Punjab inaugurates modern face recognition system ‘Face Trace’

The Inspector General Police Punjab (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar has officially launched the latest face recognition system of Punjab Police, “Face Trace”.

The system equipped with the advanced artificial intelligence technology has been developed by Punjab Police IT Wing in collaboration with PITB. Dr. Usman Anwar directed all the RPOs, DPOs and investigating officers to use this modern system to bring the habitual and professional criminals to justice.

IG Punjab further said that this system should be further improved in the light of training, practice, integration and feedback received from the force and it should be improved by linking it with the database of other institutions.

He expressed these views while giving instructions to the officers after formally inaugurating the “Face Trace System” at the Central Police Office.

DIG IT Ahsan Younas informed about the features, benefits and working of face recognition system and said that all the districts have been informed about the use of face trace system.

Soon the face trace system will be connected with e-police post, crime prevention app etc, he added. Ahsan Younas further said that the Face Trace System is compatible with the latest technology of artificial intelligence and it will speed up the process of arrest after identifying the criminals. DIG IT also explained how to use the system and its features and also provided detailed information to the participants.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, Additional DG Qasim Afzal, Chief Technical Officer Adil Iqbal and Project Director Asim Iqbal were present in the ceremony.

At the end of the ceremony, IG Punjab awarded certificates of appreciation to the officers of PITB and Punjab Police IT Wing. Additional IG Special Branch Zulfiqar Hameed, Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, Additional IG Establishment Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Additional IG Investigations Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, Additional IG Operations Shahzada Sultan, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Punjab Waqas Nazir, DIG IT Ahsan Younas, DIG Afzal Ahmed Kausar and AIG Training Faisal Mukhtar also participated while Additional IG CTD Waseem Sial, Heads of all the Units and all the RPOs, CPOs and DPOs participated through video link.

Senior Australian High Commission Officer Josh O’Connor meets IG Punjab:The Inspector General Police Punjab (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar held a meeting with a two-member delegation of the Australian High Commission at the Central Police Office.

The delegation included Australian Federal Police Senior Officer, Detective Superintendent, Councilor Josh O’Connor, and Federal Agent Investigator Mr. Jesse Whyte.

During the meeting, the issues of mutual interest including the information sharing, increasing bilateral cooperation were discussed. IG Punjab briefed the Australian Police Officer about the security measures taken by Punjab Police for the foreign nationals. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Special Protection Unit (SPU) is diligently performing the security duties for the foreign nationals across the province.

The Australian Police delegation was also briefed about the aims and objectives of the Police Protection Centers and service delivery. Dr. Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police is promoting IT-based policing for crime prevention and public service delivery. DIG IT Ahsan Younas briefed the Australian police officers about modern software, applications and other monitoring systems on the police dashboard.

On this occasion, a consensus was reached to increase mutual cooperation for capacity building of Punjab Police in the investigation. At the end of the meeting, commemorative souvenirs were exchanged between IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and the Australian police officer. DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG IT Ahsan Younas and AIG Admin Amara Athar were also present on the occasion.