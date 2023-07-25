Is Prince Harry emotionally strong to make Netflix documentary without Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is reportedly planning a trip to Africa without his wife Meghan Markle to film a documentary for Netflix.

It is said that Archie and Lilibet’s adoring father is eager to see the documentary-style film succeed.

According to the reports, Harry will be working on an African-themed film, following in the footsteps of his mother, Princess Diana.

In response to these reports, royal expert Angela Levin questioned whether he was emotionally strong enough, pointing out that the Prince has barely done anything without his wife.

She tweeted, “It’s said Harry will soon be in Africa making a doc that is believed will follow his mother’s footsteps.

“Is he emotionally strong enough? And will Netflix accept it? Around £40m is dangling. He’s barely done anything without Meghan.”

Commenting on another tweet, Angela further said, “Plenty to say about this at the right time.”