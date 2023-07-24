Mortal remains of boat tragedy victims being transported on OPF ambulances

On the direction of honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan and under supervision of honorable Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis & HRD the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & HRD/OPF in coordination with Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Pakistan Mission Athens, is transporting mortal remains of Pakistanis who drowned in Greece in a migrant workers boat wreck. As per details, a fishing boat overloaded with migrants sunk off the coast of Greece – killing at least 78 people and leaving hundreds missing. Greek authorities rescued 104 people from the vessel after it got into distress and sank 45 miles southwest of Peloponnese in the early hours of Wednesday, 14th June, 2023.

As of today, 13 mortal remains have been transported out of the 15 identified Pakistanis through matching of finger prints while the identification of other recovered bodies through matching of DNAs is in process by Disaster Victims Identification (DVI), Department of Greece. The mortal remains of 13 Pakistanis have been repatriated through commercial flights starting 20.7.2023 at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and Islamabad International Airport, Islamabad. The mortal remains of 13 Pakistanis have been received at Lahore and Islamabad airport by OPF Officials and handed over to the legal heirs of the deceased. The mortal remains of deceased Pakistanis were transported by OPF Ambulance to their home towns in Gujranwala, Gujrat, Nowshera Virkan, Mandi Bahauddin, Kallar Syedan and Mirpur (AJ&K).

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) on the direction of Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis & HRD, Mr. Sajid Hussain Turi has nominated Focal Person at OPF Head Office, Islamabad to monitor transportation of mortal remains from abroad and to facilitate legal heirs in provision of information about flight schedule and arrangement of ambulances at Islamabad/Lahore. In addition, OPF Airport Facilitation Counters at all international airports in Pakistan have also been instructed to remain vigilant and to provide necessary facilitation /assistance to the for transportation of mortal remains of deceased Pakistanis to their home towns. The OPF Airport Counters are operative 24/7.

In the instant, Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & HRD/OPF under the Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis & HRD, Mr. Sajid Hussain Turi is closely following this transportation of mortal remains from Greece and remains committed to facilitate transportation of mortal remains to their home towns in Pakistan in safe, secure and swift manner through OPF Ambulances.