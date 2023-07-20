New details emerge in Tupac Shakur’s murder investigation

New details have emerged as authorities revived the investigation into the unsolved killing of American rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996.

As per the reports from foreign-based news agencies, after nearly three decades of the unsolved shooting of Tupac Shakur, a block away from the Vegas strip, which led to his death a week later, at the age of 25, Nevada authorities had served a search warrant in connection to the rapper’s death.

According to the details, the warrant, which was executed on Monday in the nearby city of Henderson, has led to a new twist in the investigation. While it is unclear as to what the authorities were on a search for, a police spokesperson said regarding the ongoing investigation that he cannot provide details of the latest development in the case, including whether the suspect was identified.

No arrests were made in the investigation.

For the unversed, the rap icon died, six days after being struck with four bullets, which followed his crew’s attack on Orlando Anderson, aka Baby Lane – a part of the South Side Compton Crips gang.

While Anderson, who was later gunned down in May 1998 but had denied any involvement in Shakur’s killing before his murder, the shooting of the gangsta rap icon remains unsolved even after 27 years.

The new search came after the claims of police ignoring the potential evidence from the last surviving gang member, Keefe D – who had previously confessed his involvement in the killing of Shakur. In his bombshell confession, the gangster claimed that FBI agents told him that another hip-hop star had paid him $1 million for Tupac’s assassination, but it was stolen by a middleman, Eric Von Zip.

As per the latest development in the investigation, despite the admission from Keefe, detectives are not following up with FBI agents and will not bring him for questioning or interview in the future, confirmed a source close to the matter.

Moreover, it is unclear if the search is related to the gangster’s claim.

It is pertinent to mention that Keefe had previously claimed to be present in the car when his nephew Orlando Anderson shot Shakur.