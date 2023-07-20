Gigi was ‘mortified’ after marijuana-related arrest because of Khai

Gigi Hadid was left embarrassed after the news of her marijuana-related arrest became public as she was fearful that people might see her as a bad mom.

Speaking to Us Weekly, an insider revealed that the supermodel, who is “super responsible and caring,” feels her arrest damaged her image as mom to two-year-old daughter Khai she shares with ex Zayn Malik.

After it was reported that Hadid was arrested for the possession of drugs while holidaying in Cayman Islands, her representative set the record straight by revealing the drugs were legally bought and that she has a “medical silence.”

Hadid was later released on bail after pleading guilty and getting fined $1,000. “Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license,” her rep said.

“It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.”

In a conversation with the publication, an insider said that Hadid “wanted to have a good time” during her getaway, adding, “It was innocent.” “She is not a habitual marijuana user,” the source added of mother-of-one. “She is super responsible, caring and a good girl.”

However, it still was difficult for the model to deal with. “She’s a really good, hands-on, healthy mom. And she takes pride in setting a positive example. She’s a good person and wants to set a positive example,” the insider said.

As for her family members, they all trust Hadid and knew she would not do anything to “jeopardise” her family or her little girl. “Gigi’s family knows she wishes she could take back the whole incident, but they really don’t think it’s a big deal,” the source said. “Bella, Yolanda and Anwar know what an amazing mom Gigi is and know she would never do anything to jeopardise her family or her daughter.

“They completely support her and love her no matter what. Gigi is taking accountability for her actions and she just wants to put this all behind her.”