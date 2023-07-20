Shaheen Afridi and Virat Kohli feature in ICC World Cup promo starring Shahrukh Khan

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has dropped the official promo of the ODI World Cup starring Shahrukh Khan across all platforms.

An over two-minute long promotional video of the upcoming World Cup 2023 was unveiled by ICC on Thursday morning, headlined by Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan, with the theme ‘All it takes is just one day’.

The montage-based video, featuring monumental moments in the history of the game, against the narration of the Bollywood celeb, highlights the varied emotions of a common cricket fan during the World Cup season, including anguish, bravery, glory, joy, passion, power, pride, respect and wonder.

Apart from Khan, world-renowned cricket stars including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Virat Kohli, JP Duminy, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, Muttiah Muralitharan, Jonty Rhodes and Jemimah Rodrigues among others were also featured in the promotional video.

However, the hawk-eyed cricket fans from Pakistan were quick to notice the bias displayed against the national cricketers in the promo video and slammed ICC for the same.

It is pertinent to mention that the mega cricket event, among 10 teams, will be played across 10 venues, from October 5 to November 19.