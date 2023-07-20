FIA summons Imran Khan, Qureshi, Asad

Shortly after the principal secretary to the deposed prime minister, Azam Khan, refuted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s cypher narrative as “baseless,” the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned the former premier for investigations into the case. Khan has been asked to appear at the FIA headquarters on July 25, and bring documents related to the case with him. The development comes as the federal government announced an official inquiry into the ‘cypher-gate’ case to initiate proceedings against the PTI chairman for violating the Official Secrets Act by making the classified document public. According to officials, the FIA has issued summons to former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and former Finance Minister Asad Umar, calling the two senior PTI leaders to the FIA headquarters on July 24. The investigative body has also summoned the PTI chief for the same inquiry on July 25 at 12 noon. In the notices, the political leaders have been asked to bring any information or documents relating to the cypher telegram, and any evidence pertaining to their claims regarding the matter. Unilateral action can also be taken in case of non-appearance, the FIA states in the notices. Addressing a press conference, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar said the Lahore High Court had earlier issued a stay order halting proceedings against the PTI chairman for violating the Official Secrets Act by making the cypher public in a rally, but that order has now been vacated, granting permission for the FIA to conduct a thorough inquiry.

Speaking at a press conference, SAPM Tarar highlighted that for the past five months, Imran had been shielded from scrutiny regarding the violation of the Official Secrets Act. However, with the stay order being lifted, the FIA can now delve into the matter. Tarar emphasised that it was a crime to retain the ‘cypher’ in personal custody and make it public after being removed from the position of prime minister.

He mentioned that Azam Khan, a close confidant and former principal secretary of the ex-prime minister, had explicitly declared him a “criminal” in his confessional statement. This revelation shatters the so-called “Absolutely Not” narrative that Imran had propagated for his personal political gains, he said.