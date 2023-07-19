Support cat who ‘hears’ for deaf owner wins national award

A national award has been given to a cat who alerts his deaf owner to sounds around the house.

Zebby, a two-year-old black and white cat from Chesterfield, Derbyshire, was named Cats Protection’s National Cat of the Year.

He assists his owner, Genevieve Moss, 66, by tapping her to alert her to noises such as the phone or doorbell ringing.

Ms Moss said she “can’t imagine life without Zebby” and is “overjoyed.”

Zebby, who has received no special training, was chosen as the overall winner of the National Cat Awards from among thousands of other pets.

The event, organized by the feline welfare charity, took place on Monday at Wilton’s Music Hall in London.

Zebby was one of four finalists in the Family Fur-ever category, and he was voted on by the public.

A panel of celebrities and experts, including former footballer David Seaman MBE and veterinarian and TV personality Dr Scott Miller, then named him the overall winner.

His owner said: “I am so proud of Zebby for showing the world how intuitive and caring cats can be, and what a positive effect they can have on people’s lives.

“Without my hearing aid, I can’t hear anything, but now I have Zebby to help me.

“He’ll come and tap me when the phone is ringing, and then I can pop my hearing aid and speaker on and take the call.

“In the night, if there’s an unusual noise he will bat me on my head to wake me up and let me know.”

Zebby even helps Ms Moss by picking up the mail from the doormat and carrying it to her room in his mouth, or bringing in her slippers.