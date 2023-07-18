Kate Middleton is the ‘silent power’ behind Prince William

A royal analyst believes that Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is the’strength’ behind her husband Prince William.

The royal expert also likened Kate Middleton to King Charles’ grandmother, the late Queen Mother, because of her’soft power.’

According to royal writer Jennie Bond, Prince William’s sweet wife wields’soft influence’ in the same way that the late Queen Mother did.

According to OK, quoting Entertainment Daily, people used to refer to Queen Elizabeth’s mother as “steel in a velvet glove.”

“She was always charming, gentle, and well-liked.” “But she was also the strength behind her husband, George Vl, and her opinion counted at the Palace,” Jennie remarked, adding, “I think Kate has some of those same qualities.”

Kate Middleton has gradually also earned the respect of the public and rest of the royal family since becoming member of the Firm in 2011, Jennie Bond further claimed.

The royal expert further said, “We look at her now not just as William’s wife, but as our future Queen.”

She added Kate Middleton’s opinion at the palace ‘counts’ as she shares stark similarity with the Queen Mother.