GB elects its first female deputy speaker

Gilgit-Baltistan’s legislature experienced a sea change on Monday when its first female deputy speaker was elected unopposed.

Sadia Danish, a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and nominee of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was elected after reaching an agreement with her party and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Forward bloc, which supported her nomination.

The election of the GB assembly’s deputy speaking concluded on Monday, with Danish being elected unopposed. She was later sworn into office by Speaker Nazeer Advocate, who presided over the assembly’s 22nd session.

In contrast, the PTI did not submit nomination papers for the position. They had previously removed its speaker through a no-confidence motion and appointed its deputy speaker as speaker of the GB assembly.

The speaker presided over the assembly’s session ahead of the historic event.

Danish served in the United Kingdom’s legislative assembly and cabinet from 2009 to 2014.

She was also a former information, tourism, sports, and culture minister. She also served as the PPP’s information secretary and as a member of the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW).

Gul Bar Khan — new GB CM

PTI forward bloc leader Gul Bar Khan was elected as GB’s new chief minister last week, just days after the top post’s polls were marred by controversy.

Khan was elected unopposed after three other candidates withdrew their nomination papers. Khan received 19 votes out of the 20 members present in the house.

Nawaz Khan Naji, an independent lawmaker, abstained from voting, while the PPP and PML-N backed the new chief minister.

The PTI’s ‘like-minded group’ of 11 members boycotted the election, claiming rigging.