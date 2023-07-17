Sweden’s Grant grabs first LPGA title

WASHINGTON: Sweden’s Linn Grant captured her first LPGA title on Sunday, following up her stunning third-round 62 with a three-under par 68 to win the Dana Open by three strokes from US Open champion Allisen Corpuz. Grant had entered the final round at Highland Meadows with a six-shot lead, having flirted with the second-ever 59 in LPGA history on the way to her nine-under third round. “I think I could be a bit more relaxed,” she said of the big lead. “But I knew this course was very scoreable. So in my mind I was just thinking someone was going to shoot the same score I did yesterday.” That didn’t happen, and four birdies with one bogey was more than enough to secure the win with a 21-under total of 263. Corpuz, fresh from capturing her first major title at Pebble Beach last Sunday, did manage to apply some pressure with six birdies in a six-under par 65 that left her in second place on 18-under par 266. But Corpuz admitted that going into the final round six adrift she never really expected to be challenging for the trophy.