Emmad Irfani pens emotional note for Zaviyaar

Actor Emmad Irfani shared his feelings for his deceased son Zaviyaar Irfani for the first time since his untimely death in May this year.

Emmad Irfani took to the social media application Instagram, where penned an emotional note for his late son. He called him “the greatest thing” that happened to him. “You are the greatest thing that happened to me, thank you for telling me,” he wrote. “You have what it takes I believe in you. You were and will always be my greatest source of inspiration. Love and miss you forever.”

It is to be noted that influencer Shanzaay Sheikh, a dear friend of Emmad, took to Instagram to deliver the heart-wrenching news of the passing.

While Emmad has maintained a guarded approach to his personal life, glimpses of his affectionate bond with his wife, Maryam Irfani, and cherished moments with his son, Zaviyaar Irfani, have occasionally graced his Instagram feed. The loss he now endures surpasses any burden a parent should bear, as the weight of the smallest coffins lies heaviest on the heart.

Emmad Irfani, a big name in the entertainment industry, has dedicated numerous years to his craft. His on-screen chemistry with Saba Qamar in the drama series ‘Cheekh’ resonated deeply with millions, eliciting boundless love and admiration.

Subsequently, he took on a profoundly despised role in the blockbuster drama ‘Jalan.’