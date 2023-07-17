Pak Afghan Youth Forum and Hanns Seidel Foundation workshop for Afghan students concludes

ISLAMABAD: The two-day workshop, “Communication Strategies for Afghan Students under the Hanns Seidel Scholarship Program (HSSP),” organized by the Pak Afghan Youth Forum (PAYF) in collaboration with the Hanns Seidel Stiftung Foundation, concluded successfully in Islamabad. Held on 13th and 14th July, the workshop aimed to equip Afghan students with essential communication skills and strategies for personal and professional growth.

The workshop featured a comprehensive program consisting of five engaging modules led by expert facilitators. Participants, Afghan students from all major cities of Pakistan, actively participated in the workshop.

The first module, “Language, Identity, Price: Embrace the Power,” conducted by Mr. Khurram Elahi, emphasized the transformative power of words and communication in shaping individual and societal identities. Participants engaged in interactive exercises, highlighting the significance of words in conveying meaning.

Ambassador Mr. Mansoor Ahmed Khan led the second module, “Transforming Communication: From Words to Impact Through Strategic Storytelling,” exploring effective communication components and encouraging discussions on regional integration and bilateral relations.

On the second day, Mr. Waqas Abdullah conducted the module “Youth X AI Powering Tomorrow’s Communicators,” introducing AI applications in communication through practical activities and demonstrations. Participants gained insights into the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and their impact on effective communication.

Mr. Umar Sheraz delivered the fourth module, “Bridging Horizons: Foresight to Navigate Pak Afghan Community Challenges,” focusing on future thinking and long-term perspectives in addressing community issues. Participants gained valuable insights into strategic foresight and its application in overcoming challenges.

In the final module, “Of Discourses And Narratives; Digiplomacy, Stratcom, And Storytelling,” Mr. Salman Javed highlighted the significance of discourses and narratives in digiplomacy and storytelling. The module emphasized the power of diverse perspectives and the impact of effective storytelling in shaping identities and fostering understanding.

Throughout the workshop, participants delved into the applications of AI tools, gained a deeper understanding of strategic foresight, and honed their skills in the art of storytelling. They were equipped with valuable communication strategies to navigate future challenges and shape positive narratives.

The workshop concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony, recognizing the achievements and efforts of the participants. An engaging environment was fostered, allowing participants to share their stories, aspirations, and visions for the future. The atmosphere was lively as dreams and ambitions were passionately expressed. By leveraging these newly acquired communication skills, the participants are now poised to become influential communicators, catalysts for change, and ambassadors of peace who can effectively engage in dialogue, bridge cultural divides, and promote understanding between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The Pak Afghan Youth Forum (PAYF) and Hanns Seidel Foundation remain committed to nurturing the talents and potential of the youth, fostering a brighter future for both nations.