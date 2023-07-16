Suspect in Islamabad hiking trail rape case arrested

Islamabad police on Sunday arrested the suspect in the Trail 3 rape case. According to the police spokesperson, access to the suspect was obtained using technical means. An Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) has directed to complete the investigation on merit as soon as possible. On July 14, a man lured a woman to the capital on the pretext of a job before taking her to a popular trail in the city where he raped her at gunpoint. The Kohsar police station registered a first information report (FIR) a day later. The survivor, who was the complainant, told police that the accused claimed they were going for an interview. Instead, he took her to a secluded park on the popular Trail 3 at around 3pm and raped her. According to the survivor, the accused who identified himself as Noman contacted her via WhatsApp around a couple of months ago. During their conversation, Noman told her he was an accountant in the education department. The woman said she was an FSC (Intermediate) and had been looking for work for some time, the police report stated. Noman told her that there were openings in his department and that he could get her the job for Rs50,000. They agreed to meet on July 14, on which the heinous crime took place.