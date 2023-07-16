Advocate General Jahangir Jadoon calls it quits

In a surprise move, Jahangir Jadoon, the Advocate General, on Saturday tendered his resignation from his position in Islamabad. The decision was made due to personal reasons as he himself stated, which led him to submit his formal resignation to the president of Pakistan. Jadoon has played a dynamic role as a lawyer, diligently representing the federal government in the Islamabad High Court in many cases. His notable achievements include handling the case related to Islamabad’s local elections and those against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief.