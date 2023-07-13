Malala celebrates birthday in style

Malala Yousafzai, youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate, celebrated her 26th birthday in style on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, the activist shared a photo with girls in Nigeria, where she celebrated her birthday as she spread awareness about their right to education. She also addressed the United Nations the same day during her stay in Nigeria.

“Today I’m in Nigeria celebrating my birthday with girls, a tradition I started 10 years ago,” she wrote.

“We should celebrate the girl who goes to university, takes a job, chooses when and if she marries. But we should not deceive ourselves into thinking that we have made enough progress. I want to cheer for those who have made it, despite the challenges they faced. But my heart aches for those who we failed. Every young woman like me has friends we saw being left behind – those whose governments, communities and families held them back,” the activist penned.

Malala’s husband Asser Malik also wished his wife on her big day. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Malala. You don’t need any reminders of how amazing you are. But for what it’s worth you are the best partner I could have ever hoped for.”

Her father, Ziauddin Yousafzai, too wished Malala on her birthday. He said, “Happy birthday Jaani Mun! We love you so much.”

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra also extended greetings to Malala. “Happy birthday, Malala!” the former Miss World wrote as she shared a picture of the two together. “May you be blessed with the best, always,” added Priyanka.